King Charles III's European state visit hits French hurdle

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles welcomes French president Emmanuel Macron, left, to Clarence House in London, Thursday June 18, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron’s office on Friday, March 24, 2023, said a state visit by Britain’s King Charles III has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests in France. The king had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday on his first state visit as monarch, before heading to Germany on Wednesday. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP, File)