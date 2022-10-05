Boston Symphony Orchestra to embark on 4-city tour of Japan

FILE — Andris Nelsons conducts a joint concert of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Germany's visiting Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra on Oct. 31, 2019, at Symphony Hall in Boston. The Boston Symphony Orchestra is embarking on a four-city tour of Japan in November 2022, for its first overseas engagements since before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of cultural events around the world. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)