Chrissy Metz of 'This is Us' writes book for children

FILE - Chrissy Metz appears at a "This Is Us" series finale FYC screening in Los Angeles on May 22, 2022. Metz is teaming with partner Bradley Collins on a children’s book about parenting and religious faith. Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” will be published Feb. 14 of next year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)