Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90

FILE - In this Jan. 2007 file photo, the cast of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," from left, Gavin MacLeod, Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, Georgia Engel and Ed Asner, present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles. Gavin MacLeod has died. His nephew told the trade paper Variety that MacLeod died early Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)