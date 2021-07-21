Sex Pistols singer calls TV show 'nonsense' in songs dispute

John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, outside the Hight Court Rolls Building in London, where he is giving evidence in a hearing between two former Sex Pistols band members and the band frontman over the use of their songs in a television series, Wednesday July 21, 2021. Drummer Paul Cook and the band's former guitarist, Steve Jones, are suing the Pistols' former lead singer to allow their songs to be used in a TV series. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)