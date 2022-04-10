Queen chats with COVID-19 patients, nurses at UK hospital

In this image from video issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, April 10, 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Jeff Barley, project director of the construction of the unit; Paul Chandler, managing director, Wates Group and Jackie Sullivan, chief executive, The Royal London Hospital during a video link call and virtual visit to the Royal London Hospital on Wednesday April 6, 2022, to mark the official opening of the hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit. (Buckingham Palace via AP)