Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25

FILE - Angus Cloud attends the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)