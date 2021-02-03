Odom Jr., H.E.R., Andra Day score Golden Globe music nods

This combination photo shows Leslie Odom Jr. posing for a portrait on Nov. 8, 2019 in New York, from left, H.E.R. at the 51st NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22, 2020 in Pasadena, Calif. and Andra Day at the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 17, 2017, in New York. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, Leslie Odom Jr., H.E.R. and Andra Day were announced along with Celeste and Diane Warren as the Golden Globe nominees for best original song. The Globes will air live on Feb. 28. (AP Photo)