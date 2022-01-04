Police: R&B singer Derulo involved in Vegas resort scuffle

FILE - Pop and R&B entertainer Jason Derulo attends the world premiere of "Cats," at Alice Tully Hall in New York on Dec. 16, 2019. Derulo was involved in a scuffle with two other people early Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at a Las Vegas Strip resort, but the singer, dancer and Tik Tok star was not arrested or given a summons, police said. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)