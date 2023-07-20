Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, previous Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winners including, from left, David Douglas, Zach Taylor and Jon Auvil, as well as honorary look-alike Brian Sinclair, sing "Happy Birthday" to Ernest Hemingway, Thursday, July 20, 2023, on the eve of the late author's 124th birthday anniversary, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The birthday commemoration preceded the first round of the 2023 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of the island's annual Hemingway Days festival. The famed American author lived and wrote in Key West for most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)