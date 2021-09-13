George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2013, file photo, Newport Jazz Festival producer and founder George Wein appears on stage at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I. Wein, an impresario of 20th century music who helped found the Newport Jazz and Folk festivals and set the template for gatherings everywhere from Woodstock to the south of France, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. He was 95. (AP Photo/Joe Giblin, File)