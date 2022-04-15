Holocaust survivor, author Gerda Weissmann Klein dies at 97

FILE - Gerda Weissmann Klein, center, Citizenship Counts founder and Holocaust survivor, granddaughter Alysa Ullman, wave flags during a Naturalization Ceremony at Maryland School in Phoenix on May 11, 2011. Gerda Weissmann Klein, a Holocaust survivor and author who wrote about her ordeal and went on to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, will be remembered at a memorial May 1 after her death in Phoenix earlier this month. Klein died April 3, 2022 in Phoenix, where she had lived since 1985. She was 97. (Deirdre Hamill/The Arizona Republic via AP, File)