California Gov. Newsom spars with Fox News host Hannity over Biden, immigration and the economy

FILE - Fox News commentator Sean Hannity tapes "Hannity," at Fox News Studios, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in New York. Late Monday, June 12, 2023, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sparred with Hannity, insisting President Joe Biden is physically fit for a second term as president while refusing to say whether supporters have urged him to replace Biden on the 2024 ballot. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)