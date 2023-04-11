Musician Kauan Okamoto alleges talent manager assaulted him

Kauan Okamoto, a musician also a former member of Japanese pop group Johnny's Junior, poses for photographers during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Tokyo. When Johnny Kitagawa told one of the boys staying at his luxury house to go to bed early, everyone knew “it was your turn.” That was among the recollections shared Wednesday by Okamoto, then 15, about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Kitagawa, a powerful figure in the Japanese entertainment world. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)