Peter Aykroyd, Emmy nominated 'SNL' actor-writer, dead at 66

This image released by NBC shows Peter Aykroyd during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Feb. 9, 1980. Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated actor and writer on “Saturday Night Live” for the 1979-80 season who later worked with older brother Dan Aykroyd on everything from a TV show about the paranormal to such films as “Dragnet” and “Coneheads,” has died at age 66. (Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank via AP)