R. Kelly's Chicago trial on federal sex charges set Aug. 1

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A federal judge on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, ordered R&B superstar R. Kelly to stand trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges next year after the scheduled sentencing for his conviction in an earlier sex trafficking trial in New York. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)