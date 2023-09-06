Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley biopic to play Vancouver film festival

Sofia Coppola's biopic "Priscilla," about the young love between Priscilla Presley and Elvis, will play this year's Vancouver International Film Festival. This image released by A24 shows Jacob Elordi as Elvis, left, and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, in a scene from "Priscilla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, A24, *MANDATORY CREDIT*