Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' dead at 54

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Michael K. Williams arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams, who played the beloved character Omar Little on “The Wire,” has died. New York City police say Williams was found dead Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his apartment in Brooklyn. He was 54. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)