'Chicago' to welcome trans actor Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart

FILE - Angelica Ross appears at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, 2021. Ross is set to make her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” this fall, becoming the first openly transgender actor to play the murderous vixen Roxie Hart. Ross, whose credits also include “American Horror Story: 1984,” will start an eight-week run beginning Sept. 12 at the Ambassador Theatre. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)