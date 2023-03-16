Comedian Trevor Noah wins prestigious Dutch Erasmus Prize

FILE - Host Trevor Noah arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Former host of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah, has won the prestigious Dutch Erasmus Prize, becoming the first humorist to be awarded the honor since Charlie Chaplin in 1965, the foundation that selects the winner announced Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)