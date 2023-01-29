Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81

FILE - Motown's Barrett Strong arrives at the induction ceremony for 35th annual National Academy of Popular Music/Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York on June 10, 2004. Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” has died. He was 81. His death was announced Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, by the Motown Museum. (AP Photos/Louis Lanzano, File)