Celebrities react to 'Godfather' star James Caan's death

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, James Caan as Sonny Corleone, Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, Al Pacino as Michael Corleone and John Cazale as Fredo Corleone from the 1972 film "The Godfather." Caan, whose roles also included 'Brian’s Song' and 'Misery,' died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (Paramount Pictures via AP)