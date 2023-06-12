'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the opening night premiere of "Howl" at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21, 2010. Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” died Monday, June 12, 2023, after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)