Teen who recorded Floyd's arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

FILE - This May 25, 2020, file image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Darnella Frazier, third from right filming, as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes in Minneapolis. Frazier, the teenager who pulled out her cellphone and recorded the police restraint and death of Floyd has been awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes. The Pulitzer Prizes said Friday, June, 11, 2021, that Frazier was cited for courageously recording the video, which spurred protests against police brutality around the world. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)