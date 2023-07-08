Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist and ex-conductor of the Philly Pops, dies at 89

FILE - Peter Nero, leader of the Philly Pops, smiles during a sound check on a stage at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, Monday, July 4, 2005, in Philadelphia, as he and other artists prepare to give a free concert with Elton John to celebrate America's Independence and to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS. Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops' conductor for more than three decades, died Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was 89. (AP Poto/Carolyn Kaster, File)