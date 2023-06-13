Tina Turner musical on national tour gains extra meaning in the wake of the rock icon's death

This image released by Bond Theatricals shows Zurin Villanueva as Tina Turner, center, during a performance of the national tour of Broadway’s “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.” The production makes its California debut this week, then continues its multi-year national journey, visiting 37 more cities across North America. There are also productions running on London’s West End, as well as in Sydney, Australia and Stuttgart, Germany. (Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/Bond Theatricals via AP)