'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler not invited to Oscars

FILE - Rachel Zegler attends the "West Side Story" premiere in New York on Nov. 29, 2021. The film is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, director and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose. Yet Zegler, the star of the movie musical, will not be attending the ceremony on Sunday. Zegler, the 20-year-old who plays Maria, posted Sunday that she tried to go but “it doesn’t seem to be happening” and that she be rooting for “West Side Story” from her couch. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)