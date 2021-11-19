Mick Rock, photographer of 1970s music icons, dies at 72

Photographer Mick Rock uses a point and shoot camera to photographer the photographers at the Uncut Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sessions event, on Nov. 15, 2006 at Irving Plaza in New York. Photographer Mick Rock, whose iconic portraits of rock stars saw him dubbed "the man who shot the 70s," has died. He was 72. A statement posted Friday on Rock's official social media accounts said "it is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side." No cause of death was given. (AP Photo)