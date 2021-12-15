Appellate judges raise doubts about Weinstein's conviction

FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial on Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. A New York appeals court blasted Manhattan prosecutors Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, for filling out Weinstein’s rape trial last year with what one judge deemed “incredibly prejudicial testimony” from women whose allegations weren’t part of the criminal charges against him — a strategy that now has the potential to jeopardize the disgraced movie mogul’s conviction. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)