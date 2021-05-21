HGTV's Nicole Curtis wins dispute over Detroit home project

FILE - In this March 8, 2021 file photo, a house, in need of repair, sits along East Grand Boulevard, in Detroit. Nicole Curtis, the star of HGTV's "Rehab Addict Rescue," has won a dispute with Detroit over ownership of a blighted home. Curtis said she has spent at least $60,000 to start fixing up the home after buying it from a couple for $17,000. But the Detroit Land Bank Authority stepped forward and said it was the actual legal owner. Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny ruled in Curtis' favor, saying her renovation group had recorded a title to the property before the Land Bank did, The Detroit News reported Friday. (John Greilick/Detroit News via AP)