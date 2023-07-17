From Brazil's Amazon to bossa nova and beyond, prolific pianist João Donato dies at 88

FILE - Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato accepts the best latin jazz album award at the 11th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Nov. 11, 2010, in Las Vegas. Donato, who helped lay the groundwork for bossa nova but defied confinement to any single genre, died on Monday, July 17, 2023, at age 88, according to his verified Instagram account. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)