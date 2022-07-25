'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80

FILE - British David Warner is photographed at the Duke of York's Barracks in Chelsea, London, Jan. 19, 1967, where he was rehearsing for the film production "Work... is A Four Letter Word" with British singer Cilla Black. Warner, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespeare to sci-fi cult classics, has died. He was 80. Warner’s family said he died from a cancer-related illness on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Denville Hall, a retirement home for entertainers in London. (AP Photo, File)