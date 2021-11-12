Woman sues over slot game payout; 13 others make same claim

This Nov. 12, 2021 photo shows a screen shot of a demonstration version of the Capital Gains online slot game. A Yardley, Pennsylvania woman is suing the manufacturer of the game, saying it gave her a notice on her cell phone that she had won $100,000. But the manufacturer says “a bug” in the system wrongly told her she won more than she was entitled to. New Jersey officials say they have received 14 similar complaints about the game, manufactured by American Gaming Systems. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)