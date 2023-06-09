Dutch Supreme Court orders museum artifacts borrowed from Crimea returned to Ukraine

FILE - A spiraling torque from the second century A.D., is displayed as part of the exhibit called The Crimea - Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea, at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam, on April 4, 2014. The Supreme Court of the Netherlands on Friday June 9, 2023 ordered a trove of historical treasures from Crimea, stored for years at a Dutch museum, to be sent to Ukraine, upholding a lower court ruling that the 300 artifacts were part of Ukraine’s cultural heritage. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)