Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs

FILE - President Barack Obama applauds after presenting songwriter Burt Bacharach with a 2012 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in the East Room of the White House on May 9, 2012, in Washington. Bacharach died of natural causes Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday. He was 94. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)