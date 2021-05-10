Top nominee The Weeknd to perform at Billboard Music Awards

FILE - The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of "Uncut Gems" in Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 2019. The Weeknd will celebrate his whopping 16 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance at the show. Dick clark productions announced that the pop star will hit the stage at the May 23 event. It will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)