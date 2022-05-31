Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk

FILE - British group, the Sex Pistols, sign a new recording contract with A&M Records outside Buckingham Palace in London, 1977. In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. Queen Elizabeth II and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song “God Save the Queen” in 1977 during the monarch’s Silver Jubilee. The anti-authoritarian anthem has been re-released to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, 70 years on the throne. (PA via AP, File)