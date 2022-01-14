Bad luck: Pope acknowledges he got caught at record store

In this image from video made available by Javier Martinez Brocal of Rome Reports, Pope Francis leaves a record shop in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Pope Francis grew up listening to the opera on the radio, is a fan of tango and milonga and thinks Mozart "lifts you to God." But it still came as a something of a shock to see him coming out of a downtown Rome record shop Tuesday evening with a CD in hand, after making an unannounced visit that was caught on camera by a Vatican reporter who happened to be nearby. (Javier Martinez Brocal/Rome Reports via AP)