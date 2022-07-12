Ada Limón named the 24th U.S. poet laureate

In this undated photo provided by the Library of Congress, Ada Limón poses for a portrait in Washington. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the Library of Congress announced that Limón had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate, officially called the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry. Her 1-year term begins Sept. 29 with the traditional reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium. (Shawn Miller/Library of Congress via AP)