'White Boy Rick' movie's inspiration sues police for $100M

FILE - In a Sept. 4, 2015 file photo, Richard Wershe Jr. sits in a courtroom at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Wershe Jr., A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an informant inspired the movie "White Boy Rick" filed a lawsuit Tuesday, July 20, 2021 seeking $100 million, claiming he was coerced into assisting police while just a helpless teenager. (David Coates/Detroit News via AP, File)