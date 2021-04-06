Vandals damage famous Norwegian baby statue in Oslo park

The bronze Sinnataggen sculpture by the well-known Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland, in Vigelandsparken in Oslo, Tuesday April 6, 2021. A Norwegian museum says that the famous statue depicting a baby boy stomping his feet in anger that is considered a national treasure has been removed from a park in the capital, Oslo, for repairs after an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators vandalized it by trying to saw off its left ankle. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP)