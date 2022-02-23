Prosecutors: Jam Master Jay killer rapped in front of mural

FILE - A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist Art1Airbrush, Aug. 18, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. A man charged in the slaying of Jam Master Jay once filmed a brazen rap video in front of a street mural commemorating the Run-DMC legend, prosecutors say in court papers opposing the defendant's release on bail. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)