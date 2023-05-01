'Cheers' bar, 'Tonight Show' set among TV history at auction

James Comisar holds the jacket worn by Annette Funicello on "The Mickey Mouse Club", Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas. A dizzying number of props, sets, and costumes from television shows beloved by generations of viewers will be sold at auction next month. The collection James Comisar has spent over 30 years amassing includes "The Tonight Show" set Johnny Carson gave him after retiring, the timeworn living room from "All in the Family," and the bar where Sam Malone served customers on Cheers. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)