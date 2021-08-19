Chuck Close, artist of monumental grids, dies at 81

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1996, file photo, Chuck Close smiles while visiting his show of paintings at the Pace Wildenstein Gallery in New York. Behind him is a portion of his 1994 painting "Paul." The painter, photographer and printmaker best known for his monumental grid portraits and photo-based paintings of family and famous friends, has died at age 81. His attorney, John Silberman, says Close died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at a hospital in Oceanside, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)