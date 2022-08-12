Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)