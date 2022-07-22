Protest held at Uffizi's 'Spring' but painting not damaged

Two activists of Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) environmentalist group claim to glue themselves to the glass protecting Italian Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli's Primavera (Spring) in Florence's Uffizi Galleries, central Italy, Friday, July 22, 2022. Carabinieri police said two Italian young women and a man sat on the floor in the Uffizi's Botticelli room and displayed a banner reading, "Last Generation No Gas No Coal" . The museum said thanks to the glass the masterpiece was unharmed. (Ultima Generation via AP)(Ultima Generation via AP)