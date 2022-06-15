Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

FILE - Jasmine Kingi, left, 26, and Robin Renee Green, 26, both from Los Angeles, celebrate as they take part in a car parade to mark Juneteenth, on June 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Recognition of Juneteenth, the effective end of slavery in the U.S., gained traction after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. But after an initial burst of action, the movement to have it recognized as an official holiday in the states has largely stalled. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)