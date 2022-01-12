EXPLAINER: What's next in Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit?

FILE - Virginia Giuffre speaks during a news conference outside a Manhattan court in New York, Aug. 27, 2019. A judge has given the green light to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 that Andrew's lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)