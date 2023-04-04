Michael Cera to appear in 'Barbie' movie as discontinued character Allan

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling as Ken, left, and Margo Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming film "Barbie." Brampton, Ont. native Michael Cera has been announced for the upcoming "Barbie" movie, which stars fellow Canadian Gosling and Margot Robbie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP