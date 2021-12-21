For many of us, Christmas is a time of love, gift-giving and special traditions. When we get older, it becomes a time for cherished memories and reflection, as we remember past Christmases. Sounds, sights and smells evoke memories that we carry with us from our childhood, connecting us with family members – including siblings, parents and grandparents – perhaps no longer living but with us in spirit.
This week’s column features two memories of past Christmases, both recounting a special Christmas present, given with love, which has a special place in our hearts. Separated by 20 years – the first taking place about 1940, the second about 1960 – these two stories are simple in their message.
—————
By Margaret (Follmer) Wort
My parents came from a small village in Eastern Europe. They were born and raised in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, but borders were changed after the First World War (1914-18). By 1929, they had immigrated to Canada in the hope of improving their opportunity to earn more money and buy their own land.
Life was not easy in those years and Christmas was not much more than going to church, visiting with friends and singing carols. I do not remember any gala parties, decorations or Christmas trees. However, local merchants made lovely displays in their windows from Ellis Street west to Water Street, on both sides of Bernard Avenue.
We loved to go “window shopping” as we dreamed of fantasies with all these marvelous ideas. It was about 1940 — I was 10 years old — and I remember admiring a two-feet-tall “baby” doll in a ruffled organza circle dress and bonnet. She was centered on a double bed and must have appealed to children and adults alike.
My parents must have heard my stories about this beautiful doll. She was mine on Christmas morning! Sadly, I was almost too old to play with dolls but I took great delight in making my bed. Then I plumped up all her frills and placed her in the place of honour by the pillows on my bed.
I took great pride in showing my new doll to all of my friends and along the way she taught me some good life habits. To this day, I like to make my bed first thing after I get up, decorate it with pillows and know that I can always be happy if someone sneaks a peek in to my room.
—————
By Robert M. (Bob) Hayes
It was 1960 and I was six years old. My family, anticipating the arrival of Christmas, was busy with various domestic preparations: writing and sending Christmas cards and letters, festive baking, purchasing and wrapping Christmas presents, and decorating our home and yard for the “big day.”
My brother Pat — 20 months my senior — and I were blissfully oblivious to this pre-Christmas activity, leaving it to our parents and two sisters. Pat and I were focusing on Christmas itself, wanting the days before Christmas Day to pass by as quickly as possible.
We had one thing at the forefront of that Christmas, 60 years ago — an electric train. Pat and I had seen electric trains in the Eaton’s and Simpson Sears Christmas catalogues, encouraged to do so by our dad, Jim Hayes, who loved anything to do with trains. And so, Pat and I spent many a happy hour thumbing through the Christmas catalogues, looking at the electric trains, hoping that Santa Claus would make our dream come true.
Pat and I awoke early on Christmas morning. We shared a large iron-framed bed in the cosy basement bedroom of our Highland Drive North home. At the end of the bed, were hanging our stockings, containing a number of small but enticing presents, including the traditional Mandarin orange in the toe.
We could not go upstairs until a more acceptable hour and so Pat and I bided our time in bed, playing with our stocking presents, but focusing on what was hopefully upstairs, under the Christmas tree.
About 6 a.m., we made our way upstairs into the living room, where the Christmas tree awaited us, decorated by the family a week earlier. Mom, Dad, Gaye and Betty-Anne were still in bed, of course, but I am sure that they were awake, anxious to hear how Pat and I reacted to our Christmas present.
In front of our Christmas tree was a small oval track on which rested a beautiful American Flyer locomotive #303, coal tender, open freight car and caboose. Pat and I were stunned by what we saw in front of us and it was a very special Christmas, as members of the Hayes family took turns playing with the train.
Our paternal grandmother, Harriett Hayes, supplemented our train set with a “jigger” car, with two small figures energetically “pumping” the car to make it move. Several days later, our parents purchased a local store’s few remaining pieces of American Flyer track and accessories, completing our train set.
My American Flyer train remains a part of my life, a section of it set up on top of my computer room’s book case, a reminder of six special people – my dear parents, sisters, brother and grandmother – who made that Christmas a time to remember and cherish.
—————
Many of us are fortunate in possessing special Christmas memories. However, we must remember that Christmas, past and present, is not always a happy time for some people. To these folk, we offer our wishes for good and comforting things in life: a comfortable bed in wish to sleep undisturbed, nourishing food in their stomachs, warm clothes on their backs and the knowledge that they are valued and loved.
Merry Christmas, one and all.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.